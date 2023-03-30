Govt offering free dental check-ups 

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Patients in need of dental medical care still have today and tomorrow (March 31) to take advantage of free dental check-ups which Government has been offering since March 13 as part of celebrations to mark World Oral Health Month.

The service is being offered at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and is in sync with Government’s thrust on universal health coverage of sufficient quality.

The World Oral Health Day for 2021 to 2023 has been commemorated under the theme, “Be proud of your mouth” and seeks to implore people to seek early dental care as well as conscientise them on the importance of a healthy dental lifestyle.

As part of this year’s commemorations, Government – this month – also deployed dentists and other oral health practitioners on a national outreach including in schools to ensure that no place is left behind.

Dr Kudzaishe Chimedza, one of the medical practitioners partaking in the free dental care provision urged the populace to take dental care seriously.

She also urged patients in need of service to turn up before the end of the day tomorrow for free attention.

“We want to inspire change by focusing on the importance of oral health at every stage of life,” said Dr Kudzaishe Chimedza one of the medical practitioners conducting the free checkups.

“There is a problem not taking care of oral health needs, no matter what age you are caring for your mouth and looking after your oral health is important.

“So, we are encouraging people to be checked and we have also been in schools on outreaches to ensure wide coverage.

“We are offering equitable access to care hence the free check-ups to ensure anyone who needs to be checked has access to it.

“Also, we encourage people to be checked regularly and quickly whenever they have a dental problem,” said Dr Chimedza.