Govt moves to close gap between dam completion, onset of irrigating land

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu–Bulawayo Bureau

Irrigation schemes will in future be implemented as their supply dams are commissioned, ending the gap between storing water and irrigating farms.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) which has been given a new mandate to drive the realisation of a drought-proof, water-secure, and climate-proof nation has valued the 12 high-impact dams now under construction at US$1,1 billion.

Under its new thrust, Zinwa will provide potable and dip tanks water, establish nutrition gardens, and introduce fishery projects and orchards as the dams become ready to store water.

Under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, Government is prioritising infrastructure development, which is a springboard towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Under President Mnangagwa’s stewardship, several key projects that have been lying idle for years due to funding inadequacies are now being implemented, with some now completed.

The dams under construction include Lake Gwayi-Shangani and Ziminya Dam in Matabeleland North, Tuli-Manyange Dam in Matabeleland South, Kunzvi Dam in Mashonaland East, Vungu Dam in the Midlands, Silverstroom Dam in Mashonaland Central, Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East, Dande Dam in Mashonaland Central, Bindura Dam in Mashonaland Central and Semwa Dam in Mashonaland Central.

Speaking during a recent visit to Tuli-Manyange Dam construction site, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Davis Marapira said Government is closely monitoring the ongoing construction works in all the 12 dams.

“Tuli-Manyange Dam is the biggest project in Matabeleland South and we have to ensure that it is completed timeously. The Government is in the process of constructing 12 high-impact dams and it’s important that funds are released, and this is what Treasury is prioritising,” he said.

“The works here at Tuli-Manyange Dam are at 40 percent completion and as Government, we want to ensure that funds keep on coming towards this project.”

Deputy Minister Marapira said Lake Gwayi-Shangani is now at 70 percent completion with $6 million being directed towards the project every month.

“We have changed the policy in the manner in which we build our dams. We have had situations in the past where we had water from dams like Tokwe-Mukosi and Manyuchi Dam was not being fully used for a long time and these are the anomalies that the Second Republic is addressing,” he said.

“Now as we construct the dams we also establish the irrigation schemes. Within the next one and half years Tuli-Manyange will be irrigating.”

Deputy Minister Marapira said the construction of the dams across all provinces is in line with President Mnangagwa’s development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind.

Zinwa site engineer Maxwell Zulu said Tuli-Manyange Dam construction is now at 40 percent completion while the saddle dam one is 80 percent complete and saddle dam two 20 percent complete.

Eng Zulu said foundation excavations at the main dam are 70 percent complete.

“Once the dam is completed we will move on to construct Tuli-Mosa Dam, which is about 15 kilometres upstream and has a capacity of 500 million cubic metres. Tuli-Mosa will feed water into Tuli-Manyange Dam which translates to more supply for local communities,” he said.

“Once complete, the dam, which has a holding capacity of 35 million cubic metres is expected to provide raw water for irrigation purposes, which will boost food security.”

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube said Government is committed to completing the Tuli-Manyange Dam, which had stalled for many years.

“Ever since the project started under the Second Republic there is a lot of work that has been done. This dam will transform lives for the local communities and the entire province,” he said.

“We hope that Government will continue to push Treasury so that funds are released timeously for the project to be completed.”

[The Tuli-Manyange Dam has a history of unfulfilled promises dating back to the early 1960s when the project was first mooted by the Rhodesian government. In 2006, Government awarded a contract for the construction of the dam, but due to financial constraints, the contractor suspended work.

It is envisaged that once Tuli-Manyange Dam is complete, at least 1 600 hectares will be put under irrigation. The dam is expected to benefit communities in Vela, Guyu Business Centre, Ntalale Business Centre, Chelesa Business Centre, Sizhubane Barracks, Manama Mission and Business Centre, Sebasa and Mankonkoni irrigation schemes.