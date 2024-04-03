Govt moves to automate systems

Herald Reporter

The implementation of the Information Communication and Technology Systems Integration Strategy has started, with the aim of automating work processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness as the Second Republic seeks to modernise systems in line with Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is leading the process.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said this yesterday during a post-Cabinet briefing.

He said Cabinet had received an update on the Ministry of Home Affairs ICT Systems Integration Strategy presented by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

“As the nation may recall, the Integrated Information and Communication Technology Systems Strategy in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage aims at automating work processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, and to integrate Information Technology (ICT) systems within the Ministry as well as with outsiders,” he said.

“The implementation of the project should facilitate ease of doing business, which is the Second Republic’s mantra. The Ministry is moving forward in implementing the Strategy in order to modernise and automate systems and contribute to the early attainment of Vision 2030 in 2028 as pronounced by His Excellency the President.”

Dr Muswere said the strategy comprises the following pillars; the Zimbabwe Population Registry System, the Online Border Management System, the Police Integrated Information Management System, the Traffic Management System, the Forensic Laboratory Management System, and the Electronic Document and Records Management System.

“While the Strategy is being implemented in phases, some progress has been recorded under the different pillars. Highlights include the following: the Zimbabwe Population Registry System has seen 73 Registry offices being computerised, with the e-passport services being installed at seven provincial and eight district Registry offices.

“E-passports are now being issued within seven days, the Online Border Management System is at an advanced stage, with test runs for online Visa applications being conducted; and work is underway on the Forensic Laboratory Management System, with some forensic equipment having been received,” said Dr Muswere.

Responding to questions, Minister Kazembe said the objective was to computerise their departments that include the ZRP system.

“We are talking about issues like crime management, some of them we must start implementing this year while others, work is already in progress. Issues like the forensic laboratory management system help on issues like drug and substance abuse where we are able to tell, for example, who is intoxicated in this room using things like sweat,” said Minister Kazembe.