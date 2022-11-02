Govt meets to strategise on empowerment

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Government is fine-tuning modalities for the empowerment of women, improving access to financing and enhancing the operations of cooperatives.

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development strategic planning workshop running here is expected to come up with strategies to help in the finalisation of the Community Development Policy and review the Cooperatives Societies Act among others.

In her keynote address, Women’s Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said the ministry should interrogate the impact of its interventions.

The Ministry, through the Zimbabwe Women’s Micro-finance Bank, and the Zimbabwe Community Development Fund have supported several groups of women.

She said interventions to reduce gender-based violence and stem child marriages should be strengthened.