Govt lifts Rimbi Tours’ suspension, operator loses Harare-Nyamapanda route permit

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has lifted the suspension of Rimbi Tours operating license after the bus company successfully submitted comprehensive papers to avert future accidents, while consenting to the cancellation of its Harare-Nyamapanda route permit.

The bus operator had its operating license suspended following a fatal accident which killed the conductor and injuring several others on the 160km-peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said:

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of the license for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd.

The lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put in place by the operator to avert such incidents in future. Prior to the road accident that occurred on January 17, 2023, efforts were made by stakeholders in the passenger transport sector to resolve the route conflict between Rimbi Travel and Tours and Tashllyt Investments Pvt Ltd trading as Zebra Kiss.

“The ministry has therefore, seen it in the best interest of all concerned stakeholders to cancel all route permits for Rimbi Travel and Tours on the Harare to Nyamapanda route. The operator has consented to this arrangement and will be allowed to service other routes across the country.”

Minister Mhona said his ministry will continue to enforce and monitor compliance with the terms and conditions of all operators’ licenses, including measures against reckless and negligent driving.