Govt launches e-passport bio-enrolment centre in Chitungwiza

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has launched the e-passport bio-enrolment centre in Chitungwiza following the launch of the e-passport by President Mnangagwa in December last year.

The launch was attended by the permanent secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Aaron Nhepera representing Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Registrar-General Mr Henry Machiri, Chitungwiza Mayor councillor Kiven Mutimbanyoka senior Government and council officials.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Nhepera said Chitungwiza has again scored a first in cascading the issuance of e-passports to district offices.

“This dovetails well with the NDS1 objective of modernising the economy through the use of ICT and digital technology, as we rally towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” he said.

“The introduction of the e-passport has significantly improved service delivery and has brought convenience to members of the public. The application process is no longer cumbersome and the turnaround time for the production of ordinary passports has been reduced to seven days.”