Govt, KAS MoU to capacitate Parly

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda welcomes European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen at Parliament Building in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda)

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

Government yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) which seeks to capacitate the Parliament of Zimbabwe in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

KAS, a German-based political organisation mandated on promoting democracy and peace was represented by Resident Representative to Zimbabwe Mr David Mbae while Government was represented by the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

The foundation committed itself to providing organisational, logistical, advisory and financial support towards the capacity building programmes for Members and staff of Parliament for the next five years.

Advocate Mudenda lauded the foundation for the support saying it will be a pillar for the Parliament of Zimbabwe in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

“It is my firm conviction that through this support, Parliament of Zimbabwe will be equipped with the skills and competences to promote positive and accountable governance as well democracy.

“Indeed, in line with His Excellency, President Mnangagwa’s vision, the signing of this MoU is a bold declaration that Parliament of Zimbabwe is open for business with any well-meaning institution that seeks to enhance the role of Parliament in national development as well as strengthen its capacity to fulfil its constitutional mandate.”

Adv Mudenda said the signing of the MoU soon after the adoption by the Ninth Parliament through the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders of its five-year institutional Strategic Plan (2019-2023), attests to the shared values and vision of Ninth Parliament and KAS.

“Parliament’s constitutionally mandated role of protecting the constitution and promoting democratic governance invariably entails promoting peace and national development, upholding the fundamental freedoms, rule of law and social justice regardless of race, gender, creed or status. The signing of this MoU therefore, represents a covenant of kindred spirits committed to entrench democracy, good, transparent accountable governance,” he said.

In an endeavour to fulfil the constitutional mandate, Adv Mudenda said the Ninth Parliament has adopted an ambitious vision of being a strong, independent, people driven, world class Parliament which can effectively and unapologetically plays the supreme watchdog role on the demand side of accountability and brings Executive to account for its actions without fear or favour.

“This is the ideal, the dream that the Ninth Parliament aspires to. However, we are acutely aware that this is no walk in the park and this is why we welcome this gracious and timely support with open arms.”

In his remarks, Mr Mbae said his foundation is committed to assisting in strengthening the role of Parliament and capacitate the legislation and honourable members of Parliament to fulfil their duties as legislators.

He said his organisation’s mission is to provide democracy and sustainable development in Zimbabwe by creating platforms for dialogue between all relevant stakeholders.

He said KAS is in support with the new dispensation’s Vision 2030 and will support Zimbabwe in fulfilling it.