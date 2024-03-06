Govt interventions lead to cholera cases decline

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has authorised the decommissioning of cholera treatment centres in some parts of the country following a significant decline in the number of new cases.

This is a direct result of several interventions that have been implemented by Government to beat back the pandemic, including the rolling out of a massive oral cholera vaccination programme.

This development offers hope in the fight against the waterborne disease that has ravaged the country for more than a year resulting in 27 055 suspected cholera cases and 501 suspected deaths, with children being disproportionately affected.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the decline in cases had been witnessed in some of the most affected districts.

“The nation is informed that as a result of strong interventions through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, cholera cases are now on the decline in districts including Chipinge, Mutare, Gutu, Hwange, Chitungwiza and Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe. The robust vaccination campaign is yielding visible results in the known cholera hotspots, while screening for cholera and other infectious diseases is ongoing at all ports of entry,” he said.

Most of the districts in the country have reported cholera cases except Bulilima, Insiza, Mangwe, Tsholotsho, Lupane, Nkayi and Shurugwi.

In response, Government launched the oral cholera vaccination campaign on January 29 with the target of reaching 2,3 million people in 26 high risk districts in six provinces.

This was in addition to the water and sanitation interventions that were implemented and the cholera risk communication that sought to raise awareness in communities while promoting safe and hygienic practices.

Minister Muswere said the country had procured 100 000 cholera Rapid Diagnostic Kits while more resources had also been availed for the procurement of six million kits and an 6,3 million vaccines to cover additional hotspots.

“Cabinet wishes to reiterate that communities should continue to adhere to disease prevention strategies and get vaccinated at their nearest health centres. In addition, some health centres, especially in Harare, will be open after business hours and also during weekends. The public is also advised to continue to use safe clean water,” he added.

The World Health Organisation maintains that vaccines are an additional tool to fight the cholera outbreak and investment in water and sanitation infrastructure and increased waste management are needed.

Harare has been the most affected province by the current outbreak with 8 723 cases and 66 deaths emanating from the province. Manicaland closely followed, reporting 6 203 cases and 123 suspected deaths.

Ministry of Health and Child Care cholera incidence manager Dr Isaac Phiri said cases in Harare had significantly declined. “Cases are on the decrease in almost all hotspots. In Harare, cholera cases have reduced by 50 percent comparing last week and this week. The province recorded 359 cases 3 weeks ago, 292 last week and this week, we recorded 154. These are seven-day cases total,” he said.

“Since the launch of the vaccination programme, 2 121 784 people were vaccinated to bring the vaccine coverage to 92 percent. So vaccination and other cholera response measures are bearing fruit,” he said.

While the fight against cholera is not over, the recent decline in cases offers a sigh of relief for Zimbabwe and paves the way for continued efforts towards long-term disease control.

According to a UNICEF regional appeal published last month, 14 east and southern African countries have been affected by the cholera outbreak since the beginning of 2023. As of last month, 11 countries were reporting active outbreaks, with six countries currently classified by the WHO as in “acute crisis” for cholera.