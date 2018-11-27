Govt intensifies CAPS revival bid

Nyore Madzianike Manicaland Bureau

GOVERNMENT has intensified efforts to resuscitate ailing pharmaceutical company, CAPS, to ease drug shortages that have seen pharmacies demanding payment for drugs in foreign currency, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said this during a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting in Mutare recently where various economic issues were discussed.

“We have some pharmacies, which are demanding United States dollars from people in need of drugs, which is in contravention of Government policies.

“Government will soon be importing more drugs through NatPharm and public institutions will soon have them. Our aim is to enhance competition in Government health institutions. Government is working on the resuscitation of CAPS soon.”

Speaking at the same event, Cde Chris Mushohwe, who is responsible for economic affairs in zanu-pf, said Government had secured enough fuel for the farming season. “With the farming season fast approaching, farmers are having sleepless nights over the fuel situation,” he said. “We would like to thank Sakunda Holdings, which secured 100 million litres of fuels that it gave to Government. I would like to assure farmers that there will be enough fuel for the farming season.”

Cde Mushohwe said Government was working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care in engaging health institutions over pricing of medication and dealing with pharmacies that are demanding payments in foreign currency. He said Government had since reactivated the inter-ministerial committee on price monitoring chaired by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.