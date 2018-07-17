Govt initiates programme to empower youths in tourism sector — Mupfumira

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira (right), flanked by Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Promotion Office Dubai Honorary Consular General Dr Shamiso Fred (centre) and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer Mr Karikoga Kaseke (left), dance during the launch of Zim Gospel Festival in Harare last week. — (Picture by Nicholas Bakili)

Andrew Muvishi Herald Reporter

Government has initiated youth empowerment programmes aimed at ensuring their participation in the tourism sector, a Cabinet minister said yesterday.

Speaking at a youth in Tourism Preparatory Meeting in Harare last week, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira said the development of the nation could only be achieved through allocating resources to youths and women with potential.

“This can only be true if we empower our young men and women accordingly, across all sectors of the economy, including tourism, she said.

She added that globally, youths are regarded as special vehicles for both social and economic development.

Minister Mupfumira applauded President Mnangagwa for empowering youth through the Empower Bank.

“Recently, President Mnangagwa launched the Empower Bank barely a week after the launch of the Zimbabwe Women Micro Financing Bank.”

“This is a clear indication that the Government is seriously committed to empowering both young men and women of this country.

“It is indeed the vision that His Excellency, the President, has set for us as a nation going forward,” said Minister Mupfumira.

“Tourism policies and frameworks are already in place to support and encourage youth participation in tourism projects.”

“The National Tourism Master Plan, which was launched by Vice President Chiwenga in May this year, clearly points out areas of potential development.”

“This is supported by the National Tourism Sector Strategy that gives direction to tourism development over a period of time. These policy documents are all at your disposal, young men and women, to play a meaningful role in the tourism sector, in particular, and our societies in general,” said Minister Mupfumira.

“The Government does not just recognise the potential of young people as leaders of tomorrow, but is also cognisant of their role as positive change agents for socio-economic development.”

“We need to nurture our youths to play a critical role in eradicating poverty and participate fully in the development of societies through different platforms.”

“We should also look at the rural youth, there is more tourism out there, we must start at the grass root by implementing eco-tourism.”