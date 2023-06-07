Govt implements record 7 000 projects

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of monitoring and implementation of Government Programmes Dr Joram Gumbo.

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

At least 7 000 projects have been implemented with 5 000 completed since 2018 across the country, as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa demonstrates commitment to deliver on its promises to transform millions of lives in its resolve to achieve an upper-middle class income economy by 2030.

The projects are being implemented both in the rural and urban areas in line with the objectives of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

They range from community schemes with a huge impact on ordinary people, to flagship projects critical to the achievement of the Vision 2030, resonating well with the mantra, “leaving no one and no place behind”.

This came out during yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing delivered by Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

He said Cabinet considered the provincial editions of compendia of projects implemented by the Second Republic during the period 2018 to 2022 as presented by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo.

“The projects implemented in the provinces reflect the Government’s commitment to deliver on its promises of improving the livelihoods of the populace in line with the developmental trajectory of leaving no one and no place behind.

So far, 163 projects have been completed in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province while 67 are ongoing.

In Harare Metropolitan Province, 121 projects have been completed while 146 are ongoing, giving a total number of projects in the area of 267.

In Manicaland, 777 projects are now complete with 174 underway. Mashonaland Central has 581 completed projects and 146 ongoing projects.

In Mashonaland East Province, 604 projects have been completed while 257 are ongoing, with Mashonaland West having 452 completed projects and 152 underway.

In Masvingo Province, 537 projects are complete with 140 are under construction, while in Matabeleland North Province, there are 435 completed works with 234 ongoing.

Matabeleland South has 523 completed projects with 277 ongoing, while Midlands has 791 completed projects and 292 ongoing projects.

Minister Muswere said the grand total of projects in all the provinces stands at 4 984 completed projects while 1 885 projects are ongoing.

He added that Cabinet approved the translation of the provincial editions of compendia of projects into the constitutionally recognised languages of Zimbabwe, for the benefit of all citizens.

Since its inception, the Second Republic has embarked on projects tailored to directly impact on ordinary citizens and communities, to flagship projects.

The projects include improving the transport sector through transforming the road network, and rehabilitation of trunk roads.

Some of the notable projects include the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway upgrading, and the repair of Cyclone Idai-induced damages to roads and other infrastructure.

Work has now started to rehabilitate the Harare-Chirundu Road, as the Government accelerates its desire to construct world-class roads, to improve the ease of doing business.

The Government also launched the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme to improve road infrastructure after being damaged by heavy rains.

Most roads are now trafficable after the intervention.

Other projects include modernisation of existing infrastructure such as the Beitbridge Border Post and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, among others.

The rehabilitation of roads and construction of bridges has helped communities to safely cross rivers to access socio-economic amenities such as schools, clinics, markets and service .

Last month, President Mnangagwa commissioned the Rwenya Bridge in Mudzi, which was damaged by floods in 2013, and had disconnected Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces from the northern side, and people could not easily move between Mudzi district and Nyanga.

Other projects include mass public transportation that saw the recapitalisation and resuscitation of Zupco, which now has 688 buses and 653 commuter omnibuses servicing communities at affordable fares.

Other projects include water and sanitation, which saw borehole drilling being rolled out under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

There was also dam construction countrywide aimed at enhancing irrigation and generation of hydroelectricity, and other downstream benefits.

The Government embarked on energy projects meant to increase power generation and electrification of hundreds of rural institutions.

There have also been social protection measures aimed at helping vulnerable persons, including provision of school fees through the Basic Education Assistance Model, safe shelters for survivors of gender-based violence, and others.

There have been other projects in the area of digital economy, access to the justice delivery system including construction of magistrates courts in high density suburbs, housing and health delivery.

Government employees also got improved accommodation.

Community radio stations have also been established while engagement and re-engagement efforts to enhance the country’s attractiveness as a lucrative investment destination have been paced up.