Govt happy with digitisation of courts

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) has greatly improved efficiency in the justice delivery system, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga said on Monday night as he praised the Judicial Service Commission for its digitisation drive.

Speaking at the Chief Justice’s dinner in Harare, part of events to mark the opening of the 2024 legal year, Acting President Chiwenga said the Government was pleased with the progress made in the digitisation of the courts system.

Zimbabwe introduced the IECMS to automate and track the entire case lifecycle, from initial filing through to disposition and appeal as a way of enhancing transparency and accountability in its quest to have a corrupt free system.

The system is now being implemented in the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, High Court, Labour Court and Administrative Court to do away with manual case handling that had been used before.

Now Government wants it to be cascaded down to the magistrates’ courts stations throughout the country’s 10 provinces.

“Government is pleased with the progress made in the digitisation of the courts as the Integrated Electronic Case Management System has proved to be a revolutionary web-based innovation that has digitised and transformed judicial operations in the Constitutional Court, High Court, Labour Court and the Administrative Court,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“I am happy to say that your presence here this evening is a sign of your commitment to supporting the key activities of the judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission in the 2024 legal year.”

The Second Republic had emphasised the need for an independent and efficient judiciary system and against this backdrop steps had been taken to ensure this autonomy and efficiency.

Acting President Chiwenga noted that justice and equality were some of the key grievances that led to the liberation struggle which brought independence and democracy.

“The judiciary relies on the effective participation of its stakeholders to ensure the success of the overall administration of justice,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“This, however, does not mean that the judiciary may be interfered with when the courts of justice sit to exercise the exclusive judicial authority vested upon them by the Constitution to interpret the law.

The people of Zimbabwe fought for the recognition of equality and equal protection before the law which was now reflected in the Constitution.

“It is only through the sacrifice of our fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters that the supreme law of our land has evolved to now embody the values of a democratic society that is founded on openness, justice, human dignity, equality and freedom.

“Hence, it is appropriate that the judiciary as the exclusive custodian of judicial authority plays a leading role in emphasising the significance of constitutional compliance,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

The 2024 legal year is running under the theme: “The role of the judiciary in entrenching constitutionalism”.