Govt hails local firms, contractors

Herald Reporter

LOCAL firms and contractors have been praised for the rapid development of infrastructure that will catapult the country towards Vision 2030, to be an upper-middle-class economy.

In an interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, said road construction and infrastructure development was testimony to the Second Republic’s workmanship.

“I am happy with the progress being made. This shows that through our local firms and contractors, we are on the right track towards achieving the envisaged upper-middle-income economy by the year 2030.”

The Transport Ministry is rehabilitating most of the major highways to facilitate smooth movement of traffic.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, Cde Knowledge Kaitano, also praised the ministry and local firms for the construction works.

Local contractors have since assured Government that they will continue delivering quality work on all roads and infrastructural projects assigned to them.

In a statement, China Jiangsu International, which is conducting works at the new-look Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, said works at the state-of-the-art VVIP pavilion are almost complete.

The Government is also constructing a modern referral hospital at Manyame Air Base that will cater for the security services and the public as well as VVIPs, who will be attending the 44th SADC Summit.

An executive with Skilz Shopfitters and Joiners — one of the contractors — Mr Dominic Jairos, said: “We are very excited with our Government, if you see all these projects that are happening, it’s all Zimbabweans. We are happy, Zimbabweans are learned people in all sectors, in roads construction, there are no foreigners.

“So we are quite excited, we just need the encouragement and resources to put them together so that as Zimbabweans we develop our country, just as the President says, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’.”