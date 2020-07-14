Govt give Shaya a boost

A HELPING HAND . . . Acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Paul Mavima (centre), flanked by Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire (right), and George Shaya, addresses people at the football legend’s home in Harare yesterday where the Government donated an assortment of goods to the five-time winner of the Soccer Star of the Year award

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE Government yesterday donated an assortment of goods to football legend, George Shaya, as they begin to disburse the $10 million Covid-19 relief fund set aside for athletes last week.

The fund, which will see athletes, who have been hit hard by the lockdown benefiting, was launched by the Acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Paul Mavima in Harare last week.

And, yesterday, Mavima led officials from the ministry, including deputy, Tino Machakaire, as well as Sports and Recreation Commission director, Prince Mupazviriho to Shaya’s home in Glen Norah where they handed over groceries worth thousands of dollars to the legend’s family.

“As you may be aware, the Government last week launched a US$10 million Covid-19 relief package which will see athletes receiving a once-off allowance to cushion them from the hardships brought about by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mavima.

“We have also considered our legends like George (Shaya).

“They are no longer actively involved in the game but these are the guys who played a major role in establishing the game in the country.

“Whenever we talk of football in this country, it’s likely that people have this man (Shaya) on the top of their list.

“He has achieved a lot for the country. He won the Soccer Star of the Year accolade a record five times in his playing days and that feat is yet to be equalled.

“That speaks volumes about his calibre. He is a rare talent and we have decided to honour our heroes while they are still alive.

“We will consider other legends, from all sport codes, who should benefit from this initiative as well.”

Shaya had his right leg amputated after suffering from a medical condition called deep vein thrombosis.

He was almost in tears as his wife, Agnes, came to her knees to thank the Government officials.

“I am struggling to find the right words to thank the Government. As a family, we are very grateful for this magnificent gesture,’’ she said.

“We are on lockdown and, like any other family, we are struggling to put food on the table.

“What I want to say is thank you and please may you also consider other legends who may be struggling due to the effects of this pandemic.”

Shaya, who spends most of his time watching classic football on television, was equally ecstatic.

“You wouldn’t ask for more after getting this honour, to have a full ministry’s entourage at your own home,’’ he said.

“I am humbled by the gesture, let alone the donation.

“I would like to thank the Government for remembering me and, at the same time, I think there are also other legends like Tymon Mabaleka who may be in need of assistance”.

The relief fund is set to benefit almost all active athletes who have been asked to apply for the once-off allowances.

The beneficiaries are required to apply through the Sports and Recreation Commission by July 30.