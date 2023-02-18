Govt girds for cholera

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Government has activated health emergency response mechanisms following a cholera outbreak in the region and two cases in Chegutu.

Health authorities have however, confirmed full recoveries for the two Chegutu cases.

The outbreak has since claimed 1 400 lives with 43 000 cases confirmed in the region.

Zimbabwe has thus taken a proactive stance to avert the outbreak.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is alerting the public of the current cholera outbreaks within the SADC region affecting some of our neighbouring countries (Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia),” reads part of the statement released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night.

“To date, over 43 000 cases and 1400 deaths have been reported in the region since January 2023.

“Due to the high human traffic across our borders, there is a high risk of importation of cases into the country especially considering that Zimbabwe is a transit route for most SADC countries.

“The public are therefore advised to be on the alert for symptoms of watery diarrhoea amongst travellers from Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia and alert their nearest health facilities for treatment.

“On the 15th of February 2023, Zimbabwe confirmed a case of cholera in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province, having presented with watery diarrhoea and vomiting on the 12th of February 2023.

“On the 17th of February 2023 a second case was reported, again in Chegutu town and investigations are underway. The first confirmed case has since recovered.

“In view of the above, the Ministry would like to remind the public of the spread of diarrhoeal and other enteric diseases during the rainy season,” reads part of the statement.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care advised a raft of measures to control the spread of cholera which include drinking and using safe and boiled water at all times.

Practice good hygiene including washing of hands before eating, after visiting the toilet and desist from eating unhygienic prepared food.

Use of proper latrines and other sanitation systems, cooking food well, keeping it covered and hot.

“If one suspects cholera you are advised to visit the nearest health facility for prompt treatment.

“If anyone presents with watery diarrhoea immediately report to the nearest health facility or call the Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre toll free number 2019 for assistance,” reads part of the statement.