Govt fruit tree initiative gets underway

GOVERNMENT has distributed 32 500 fruit trees in six districts selected on a suitability basis across the country for the pilot programme that started in February.

The fruit tree programme is part of the ongoing national efforts to foster agricultural growth through supporting farmers. Distribution of the outstanding 7 500 trees will be completed soon.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy director for crop production Mrs Kundai Makuku said the Ministry had procured 40 000 fruit trees, 32 500 of which have since been distributed.

Said Mrs Makuku: “The distributed trees included 5 000 macadamias, 5 000 avocadoes that went to Chipinge with 5 000 apple trees going to Nyanga, 2 500 peach trees to Marondera, 5 000 pawpaw trees to Murehwa, 5 000 banana trees to Mutasa where a further 5 000 lychees trees are set to be sent. Goromonzi received 5 000 passion fruit trees, which brings the total of distributed trees to 32 500.”

Mrs Makuku further emphasised that these fruit tree allocations were meant to help farmers boost food security and diversify agricultural activities.

Manicaland Agriculture Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) provincial director Mrs Philipa Rwambiwa said the distribution process was smooth and was giving 10 trees per household.

Government is targeting to achieve the Rural Development 8, 0 under the Presidential Horticulture Scheme that aims to see each of the targeted 1, 8 million households getting 10 trees.

Meanwhile, new dates for Government’s recently postponed Trees for Life programme will be announced in due course. The programme is also touted as another game changer targeting to eradicate food insecurity among households. The pilot project that was expected to start in Masvingo was targeting 20 percent of Gutu’s population of 53 995 households and around 1, 8 million households countrywide.

The initiative is meant to serve as a model for similar programmes to follow throughout the country to help foster sustainable agricultural practices and empower communities.

In the Horticulture Growth and Recovery Plan circulated in February by the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), many nurseries were reported to have been established to set the programme going. Out of the 383 586 planted trees, Ministry staff planted 10 508 while farmers planted 373 078 planted. The planted tree species include guava, mango, peaches, mulberry, avocado and pawpaw. These were accommodated in 619 nurseries.

The current statistics indicate that 443 143 trees have since been planted with Ministry staff planting 14 999 and farmers 428 135. The planted tree species include guava, mango, peaches, mulberry, avocado, lemon, banana, orange, musawu, mun’ii and pawpaw. The numbers of established nurseries across the provinces now stand at 854.

Also, in December 2021, President Mnangagwa launched the Horticulture, Growth and Recovery programme in Makorokoro, Mangwe district in Matabeleland South province. The Fruit Tree Household Programme holds immense potential to empower communities, reduce food insecurity and contribute to environmental sustainability. The goal for distributing 1, 8 million fruit trees countrywide is in line with the country’s ambition to transition into an upper middle income economy by 2030.