Govt finalises university fees

Herald Reporter

Government has finalised tuition fees for universities and colleges and students will now be paying between $3 500 and $5 000 per semester while those in colleges will be required to pay between $500 and $1 500 depending on programme.

Those studying Medicine will now be required to pay $5 000 in tuition fees while those taking programmes in Sciences, Engineering and Technology will pay $4 000.

Students studying programmes in Arts and Humanities will part away with $3 500 per semester.

Polytechnics, teachers’ colleges and industrial training colleges have been approved to charge $500 for students studying towards national foundation certificate programmes, $1 050 for national certificates and $1 100 for national diploma, including the diploma in education.

Students pursuing higher national diploma and bachelor of technology will be required to charge $1 200 and $1 500 respectively.

Amenity fee payable in tertiary institutions has been set at $1 500.

Details of the cost of ancillary fees, accommodation and meals differ from institution to institution and can be accessed at each institution’s respective website or the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development website.

In a statement, Secretary in the ministry Professor Fanuel Tagwira said this fee structure was arrived at as a collective and inclusive responsibility to ensure continued access, provision of quality education, sustenance and maintenance of institutions.

“The cost of offering Higher and Tertiary Education is much higher than what students pay as the bulk of the actual cost is borne by Government in the interest of making Higher and Tertiary Education accessible and affordable by many students,” said Prof Tagwira.

He said to mitigate some of the challenges students might face in meeting their educational expenses, Government has further put in place a loan facility, which will be accessed through the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ).

“The Ministry if aware of the economic challenges that many students are facing; consequently, the Ministry has put in place a Higher and Tertiary Education Loan Guarantee Scheme to be accessed through the CBZ. Forms are available at the institutions and on their respective websites,” said Prof Tagwira.

Government has availed a $90 million students loan facility.