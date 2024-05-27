Govt expedites Mutawatawa civil servants flats construction

Vice President Kembo Mohadi (centre) and Government officials tour the Mutawatawa civil servants’ flats under construction in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe last week

Victor Maphosa recently in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe

THE Government is committed to expediting the completion of civil servants’ flats being constructed at Mutawatawa Business Centre in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) District in Mashonaland East Province, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

VP Mohadi made the remarks soon after a tour of the construction site on Friday.

He was accompanied on the tour by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda and senior Government officials.

The purpose of the visit was for VP Mohadi to have an appreciation of progress on construction.

VP Mohadi and his delegation also visited a mother’s shelter which is being constructed at Mutawatawa Clinic, about 100 metres from the civil servants’ flats construction site.

Construction of the modern flats, which are climate-proof, is clear testimony that the Second Republic is committed to improving conditions of civil servants as well as industrialising rural areas.

“The reason for being here is that I want to see what is happening on the ground for myself. You recall that I superintend over the social services cluster and this is part of that so I have come to see what is happening on the ground.

“I have also realised some of the problems here and the people have explained everything to me and requested me to intervene, especially in the area of finances.

“What we want to do now is to finish this. It has been over a year now and it is not right. We need to finish and get decent accommodation for our civil servants,” VP Mohadi said.

About 110 families of civil servants in UMP district are set to benefit from the housing programme.

Minister Soda said he was impressed by the quality of work at the Mutawatawa site.

“This is impressive in terms of the quality and workmanship. We have toured the mother’s shelter as well which is now almost 75 percent complete.

“What remains is the roofing and some touch-ups. On the block of flats, these are being built in phases whereby the first phase will have four blocks of flats and we have seen some progress save for a few hurdles which we will work on as a Ministry and other stakeholders who are involved in this project.

“We will make sure that the blocks of flats are completed in time and that what the Government wants to be achieved is realised.

“These are the first blocks of flats that are being constructed in a rural set-up so we need to give the proof of concept that it is possible to construct these blocks of flats in other rural areas to give accommodation to civil servants as one of their non-monetary benefits,” Minister Soda said.