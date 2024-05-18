Govt doesn’t interfere with ZBC operations

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

THE Government does not interfere with operations at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), putting to bed malicious claims being peddled by some online media outlets.

In a statement yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the public broadcaster only received policy guidance and direction, contrary to what was being peddled by the online media outlets bent on tarnishing the image of the Government.

“The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services notes with concern falsehoods being peddled by some online publications on strategic and operational matters at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that are bent on tarnishing the image of Government.

“The Ministry wants to make it clear that the board and the chief executive officer are responsible for the management of the ZBC in accordance with the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act. The deployment of staff at ZBC is therefore, the responsibility of the board and CEO.

“I call upon all media practitioners to exercise their duties within the confines of Section 61 of the Constitution and the Cyber and Data Protection Act. I also encourage the media to adhere to the ethics of journalism which include truthfulness, accuracy, authenticity and objectivity,” said Dr Muswere.

Section 61 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe stated that broadcasting and other electronic media of communication had freedom of establishment and were independent of control by Government or by political or commercial interests.

Dr Muswere said the media fraternity was supposed to adhere to the law and journalism ethics adding that peddling misinformation was a crime.

“I call upon all media practitioners to exercise their duties within the confines of the law as Section 164C of the Cyber and Data Protection Act prohibits any person from transmitting data messages inciting violence and transmission of false data messages intending to cause harm,” said the Minister.