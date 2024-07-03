Govt distributes 51 000 tonnes of grain

This emerged yesterday when Cabinet received and noted a report on the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy and Urban Transfer Programme that was presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

A cumulative 51 415.02 tonnes of grain had been distributed to vulnerable and food insecure people by 25 June 2024 as Government takes all the necessary steps to ensure Zimbabweans are food secure.

This emerged yesterday when Cabinet received and noted a report on the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy and Urban Transfer Programme that was presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo.

Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said after yesterday’s Cabinet that people in both rural and urban areas are benefiting from the programme.

“Cabinet advises that grain distribution increased during the week beginning 20 June 2024,” said Dr Muswere.

The distribution was done as follows, Manicaland 7 780.64 tonnes, Mashonaland Central 5 891.09 tonnes, Mashonaland East 5 207.06 tonnes, Mashonaland West 6 078.17 tonnes, Masvingo 10 243.25 tonnes, Matabeleland North 3 215.13 tonnes, Matabeleland South 4 803.48 tonnes and Midlands 7 845.30 tonnes.

“A total of 2 816.80 tonnes has been collected to date across all provinces under the Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala Senkosi programme.

“Cabinet advises that all the people benefiting from the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy and Urban Transfer Programme in both rural and urban areas will be expected to participate in public works programmes,” said Dr Muswere.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also received and approved a request to amend the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) National Structures which was presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Fredrick Shava.

Dr Muswere said in 2023 then Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador James Manzou, who is now a Commissioner in the Public Service Commission, was appointed the African Peer Review Mechanism Focal Point Person, representing President Mnangagwa at the African Union.