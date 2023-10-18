Govt destroys drug dens in 3 provinces

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (centre) shares a lighter moment with Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora (left) and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya after the post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Four centres of drug trade in Harare Metropolitan, Midlands and Mashonaland West have been destroyed, and the suppliers arrested as the Second Republic continues making strides to curb drug and substance abuse.

Four bases in Epworth, Mbare, central Gweru and Gwayagwaya Shopping Centre were busted following raids with the drugs being confiscated.

In recent days 468 drug offenders have been arrested, 402 of them are male while 66 are female. Of the 468, 36 were suppliers who have been taken to court while 432 were users and consumers who were permitted to pay deposit fines.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said President Mnangagwa’s administration was amplifying the fight against the inflow of illicit drugs and substances and illicit alcohol countrywide.

Religious groups, communities, schools and politicians were among those now joining in the fight against the vice which is threatening the lives of millions across the world.

At the same time the structures of the Civil Protection Unit across the country have been roped in to help combat drug abuse.

Cabinet received a report on drug and substance abuse as presented by the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“Raids were conducted during the period under review and drugs were confiscated. A total of four bases were destroyed from three provinces, two in Harare Metropolitan (Mbare and Epworth), one in Midlands (Gweru CBD) and one in Mashonaland West (Gwayagwaya Shopping Centre),” he said.

Dr Muswere revealed 198 people, 184 males and 14 females were receiving rehabilitation services, as the Second Republic ramps up efforts to ensure drug users are well rehabilitated and re-integrated back into society.

Religious groups as well as educational institutions across the country, he said, continued to increase awareness programmes on drug and substance abuse.

“Religious groups continue to scale up the fight against drug and substance abuse. The Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe carried out awareness campaigns reaching 1 908 Muslim communities from 1 328 mosques across the 10 provinces.

“Furthermore, the United Churches Council of Zimbabwe conducted a meeting which benefited 150 residents at Hope Fountain in Bulawayo, while an estimated 1 200 congregants from Johanne Masowe yeChipiri underwent a similar programme in Zaka District.

“Cabinet advises that primary, secondary, higher and tertiary education institutions carried out drug and substance abuse awareness campaigns to students. Weekly awareness campaigns continue to be a priority and the collective campaigns in the primary and secondary education levels have reached 16 825 learners (4 155 male and 12 670 female). Community outreaches are being carried out through information, education and communication materials.

The minister said inspections of liquor outlets had been intensified to ensure compliance with licencing rules and regulations.

“The Liquor Licencing Board conducted alcohol outlets compliance inspections across the country in the cities, municipalities, towns and rural areas. A total of 244 bottlestores, 197 bars, 90-night clubs and 145 other outlets were monitored for compliance purposes. These inspections have enhanced the compliance of alcohol outlets,” he said.

Dr Muswere also alluded that investigations were underway in a case in which the Medicines Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) seized an unregistered consignment of drugs.

During the operation, MCAZ inspectors working with officers from the CID Drugs and Narcotics, discovered and seized 350 bottles of BronCleer cough syrup and 100 bottles of Adco-Salterpyn syrup.

BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn Syrup are opioids containing cough syrups which are not registered in Zimbabwe.

The minister outlined resolutions passed by Cabinet to enhance measures in the fight against the vice.

“In view of the foregoing, Cabinet resolved as follows: that provincial taskforce teams should strengthen support to all district programme activities and ensure that chiefs, church leaders and all local political leaders are actively involved; that the drug and substance abuse programme should be aligned to the Civil Protection Unit which is comprehensive; that the resource mobilisation committee be chaired by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and use resource mobilisation structures in Civil Protection; that the Command Centre be activated in order to fully support the programme in its day to day operation; and that Parliamentarians be integrated in drug and substance abuse programming at sub-national structures,” said Dr Muswere.