Govt commitment can spur agricultural production

President Mnangagwa has called on farmers in the country to embrace agriculture mechanisation and other innovative technologies to ensure sustainable food production

Tendai Guta Correspondent



The new dispensation under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is geared to transform the agricultural sector in an effort to improve the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe.

A lot of programmes and developments have been done and continue to be implemented since the new Government got into power, among them introduction of various crops in Command Agriculture, increase in export incentives on selected crops, issuance of 99-year leases and A1 permits to farmers and the recent legalisation of cannabis production.

President Mnangagwa recently said Zimbabwe will soon regain its bread -basket status in Southern Africa under Command Agriculture, which is proving to be a success and major driver of the country’s economy.

Zimbabwe had enjoyed this status for a long time before it was affected by economic sanctions over the land reform.

He said Zimbabwe was an agrarian economy which is now utilising land to fight drought, adding that Zimbabwe under Command Agriculture has mastered the art of farming and that droughts would soon be a thing of the past.

Recently, Government increased the price of soyabean from $610 to $780 per tonne in a bid to promote production of the crop and ensure national food security.

Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Retired), who announced the price, said this was arrived at after consultations with other relevant stakeholders.

To motivate cotton farmers, Government through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) extended its export incentive to cotton growers who are set to receive an additional 10 percent over and above proceeds for the crop delivered to registered private companies who provided them with inputs.

Only tobacco farmers used to enjoy this export incentive since 2016.

The RBZ also revealed that in line with international best practice and the need to promote use of plastic money, cotton growers would be paid in cash a maximum of $40 per each delivered bale, with the balance being deposited into grower’s bank account or mobile wallet account.

This tobacco marketing season, Government decided to pay tobacco farmers part of their money in foreign currency.

Part of the $300 cash withdrawal entitled to growers per sale from banks operating at the auction floors is paid in United States dollars.

Farmers welcomed the move saying the golden leaf was one of the country’s top foreign currency earners, hence they also needed to enjoy the foreign currency it brings into the country.

As part of efforts to improve the sector, Government, starting this coming season, added tobacco, wheat, soya beans, livestock, fisheries and wildlife production to a list of crops benefiting under the Command Agriculture programme.

Government also recently legalised the production of cannabis (mbanje or dagga) for medicinal or scientific purposes.

A lot of farmers have shown interest to grow the cash crop and have since applied for licences.

All these efforts will certainly spur the country to its bread-basket status in the region.

In addition, the President has called on farmers in the country to embrace agriculture mechanisation and other innovative technologies to ensure sustainable food production.

This, coupled with the adoption of irrigation, use of fertilisers and planting of disease-and drought-resistant crops will help enhance production and grow this critical sector.

Furthermore, the President through the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra, is encouraging the Government and the private sector to link farmers to lenders and markets, something which will drive the growth of the agricultural sector and turn around the fortunes of our farmers.

There is no doubt, if Government intervenes in this big way, it will help increase production, create employment opportunities and boost the export sector and grow the economy.

Zimbabwe should also aim to grow fruit, vegetable and flower production to realise more revenue from exports.

Agricultural production provides income, employment and food at affordable prices as well as raw materials for the processing industry and foreign exchange from exports.

The President’s move to create a sustainable agricultural development path for the country means improving the quality of life in rural areas, ensuring enough food and generating sufficient income for farmers.

