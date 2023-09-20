Govt commends Millenium Heights housing programme

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

West Property Company is constructing a multi-million-dollar flats project in Borrowdale West, Harare, a move that is expected to ease the housing backlog in Zimbabwe.

West Property Company owns, Millenium Heights an exclusive up-market lifestyle estate enthused by modern family living in close proximity to superb shopping centers, schools and medical facilities.

The highly secure and sought-after development offers investors and families a variety of accommodation options ranging from studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroomed apartments, with backup water and solar power as well as a wide range of outdoor leisure and entertainment facilities.

Speaking during a media tour, West Property Company’s Chief Projects Officer Mr Mandla Ndebele said Millennium Heights housing is promising to deliver 1000 apartments.

“We are looking at constructing club facilities, gyms, swimming pools, tennis courts, shopping space, offices and other recreational facilities.

“We started constriction about 9 months ago in terms of development timelines. We did the groundbreaking ceremony in December last year. We are committed to delivering housing for all,” he said.

The Millennium Heights housing development programme boasts of several phases.

Phase one was the development of a block of flats which is a two-storey block, ground plus one floor. The second phase consists of ground and two floors.

Speaking soon after the tour of the Millennium Heights this morning, Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Honourable Daniel Garwe commended West Properties for complementing Government efforts to ease the housing backlog.

Minister Garwe said the property developer is constructing modern structures, in line with international standards.

“All these developments are in line with the human settlement policy, let’s now migrate from single-storey construction so that we can preserve land for other uses. The construction of flats is the direction which Zimbabwe is now taking so that we optimally utilise the land that we have and leave land for agricultural purposes,” said Minister Garwe.