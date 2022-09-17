Govt cancels overpriced laptops tender

Africa Moyo

An inflated tender for the supply of laptops and desktop computers to Parliament has been cancelled and the two companies blacklisted by the Government.

The two companies are Blinart Investments P/L, which wanted to supply 79 desktop computers and Mid-End Computers and Hardware wanted to supply 173 laptops.

The laptops were each valued at US$9 264,48 while desktop computers were each valued at US$3 076,61.

Treasury, which recently said it had stopped paying overvalued invoices, wrote to Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda on September 14, indicating that the tender had been cancelled.

Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development, Mr George Guvamatanga, said: “Treasury notes with concem that these suppliers are charging US$9 264.48 and US$3 076.61 for a laptop and desktop, respectively.

“These US dollar prices have been exorbitantly inflated way beyond those that are prevailing in the market and hence, are not acceptable.

“Notwithstanding the high prices, this tender award is in complete disregard of the Treasury minute dated 3 August 2022, directing line Ministries to ensure value for money for Government and hence, to rationalise all procurement processes with a view to operating within the confines of the willing buyer willing seller foreign exchange rate.

“In this regard and to ensure value for money for Government, in line with the Public Finance Management Act (Chapter 22:19) which empowers Treasury to manage and control public resources, Treasury directs that this tender be cancelled and the concerned suppliers be blacklisted from any future Government procurement process.”

The letter was copied to Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and Auditor General Mrs Mildred Chiri, among others.

