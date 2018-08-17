Govt calls for sustainable climate change solutions

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Mashonaland West province produced more than 450 000 tonnes of maize in the 2017 /18 agricultural season, amid calls to increase climate change mitigation programmes.

Prolonged mid-summer dry spells and a delayed start to the season invariably affected production.

Addressing farmers and companies exhibiting at the Mashonaland West Agricultural Show, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira called on researchers and agriculturalists to come up with solutions against climate change.

“It has not been an easy year for the province (Mashonaland West) and the country at large,” she said.

“The greater part of the province recorded a delayed start of the season and experienced long spells of dry weather . . .”

Minister Mupfumira said the province did well to contribute to the national strategic grain reserves despite the challenges caused by climate change.

The province put 290 000ha under maize in the 2017/ 18 compared to around 240 000ha in the 2016 /17 season at an average yield of 1,5 tonnes per hectare.

She hailed Government support to the agriculture sector through the Command Agriculture and the Presidential Inputs Scheme for helping increase production.

“The variability in the weather and declining crop productivity is a true indicator that climate change is with us,” Minister Mupfumira.

“I am challenging researchers and all experts in the field of agriculture to come up with technologies that help farmers overcome the effects of climate change.”

Minister Mupfumira called for the speeding up of irrigation development programmes to mitigate climate change.

Mashonaland West Show Society chairman Godfrey Mavankeni said the show running under the theme, “Trade Surplus through Agriculture” has seen an increase in the number of exhibitors.

“We have as a society put in place a five-year strategic plan that will transform this institution as a big business hub in the province,” he said.

“I am calling on our stakeholders to invest in infrastructure on the ground as we still have undeveloped stands.”

At least 91 companies exhibited at this year’s show which ended on Sunday compared to 83 in 2017.

More than 100 farmers exhibited compared to 75 last year.

Show general manager Mr Brian Vengai said the show was growing as shown by the number of companies that exhibited this year.

Nyaminyami Radio Station were the broadcast partners of the show giving live coverage and entertainment to thousands of people who attended.

The last day saw Zimdancehall and urban grooves artistes Freeman, Stunner and Preacherman among others entertained people on the last day of the show.