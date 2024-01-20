Govt, business, workers urged to build trust

TNF chair, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said the retreat is an exciting moment for Zimbabwe as it drew attendance from various ministers who represented the Government.

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Government, business and workers need to trust each other when discussing around major economic and social policy interventions, particularly conditions of work, to be able to drive the nation forward.

Lack of trust, speculation, profiteering, corruption among others, are some of the challenges that Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) social partners have identified to be facing the Zimbabwean economy and affecting conditions of work.

Speaking at the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) Social Dialogue Retreat taking place in Victoria Falls, TNF social partners said they seem to have found each other and hope this year will be a turning point in social dialogue in the country.

The strategic planning workshop, happening under the theme: “Social dialogue for Nation Building” started on Monday and ends today.

TNF chair, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said the retreat is an exciting moment for Zimbabwe as it drew attendance from various ministers who represented the Government.

Organised business and organised labour also brought representatives from their various sectors and deliberation touched on the need to strengthen social dialogue, collaborate and have a common vision.

“We also brought people from the international community and some of them had been told the worst things about Zimbabwe and some had even reported to the International Labour Organisation, so this was an opportunity for them to see what we are doing and we are very happy that they listened to our regional organisation of labour.

“So going forward we are going to work together as Zimbabweans, trade unions and business in order to assist the economy. The Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube was able to give Government’s position on how we want to work as a Tripartite,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the workshop had so far identified areas that need tightening and legislation that need strengthening and those that militate against tripartism.

“I am very happy with the developments and think that gives us the impetus. Our President likes dialogue, he has done so on the political end and he is willing to see business and labour dialoguing and we have assured everyone that Zimbabwe is open for business as he wants to move this country to another level.

“The issue of dialogue, we need to trust each other. We need to open up and bring everyone to the table to discuss, and compromise but at the end of the day dialogue must be based on moving the economy forward,” said Minister Moyo

Organised business representative Mr Demos Mbauya, who is president of the Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe the employer’s expectation was to engage social partners.

“The expectation was to engage social partners and improve dialogue with Government and labour so that we can create am environment which is conducive for economy growth.

“It was clear at the workshop that there is meeting of minds between ourselves, labour and Government on the need for us to map a destination towards a social contract which would cure our current issues in terms of economic stability but also thrust us forward in terms of achieving National Development Strategy 1. Issues of trust, and nation building came out very clearly and there was significant commitment from everyone concerned that we need to trust each other, collaborate, build consensus around major economic and social policy interventions and this year looks very exciting,” he said.

Government and social partners came up with the TNF to create a platform for negotiations with regards to conditions of work.

The TNF Act is being worked on and a secretariat has been established, while the platform has helped reduce animosity between Government and labour.

Representative organised labour, Ms Florence Taruvinga who is Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions said workers have learnt to trust the employer and Government thus far.

“Issues of trust are issues that van be built. As pf now after these discussions we are learning to trust. We gave to come from a point of clean sheet to see how best we can try and find each other for the best of Zimbabwe with best workers rights being implemented as well as salaries and other issues that are still outstanding,” she said.

International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions secretary general Mr Apostolos Xyraphis who is attending the conference said Zimbabwe’s tripartism can be emulated.

“ I discovered a nation with a culture of dialogue and exciting views. This is my message here to build consensus on every issue of the Association. I am certain because i have seen the willingness of stakeholders. This is the message I am also taking back home as a good example as we all around go together into the future,” he said.