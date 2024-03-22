Govt builds flats for civil servants in UMP

Victor Maphosa recently in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe

About 110 families of civil servants from Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district are set to benefit from the construction of seven blocks of flats as the Government steps up efforts to improve the welfare of its workers and the implementation of the National Housing Delivery Programme.

Construction of the seven four-storey blocks of flats at Mutawatawa Business Centre are being built and funded by the Government through the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities and civil servants across the UMP district will benefit.

Yesterday, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe, accompanied by senior Government officials from Mashonaland East province and from his office, toured the site where construction is in progress.

“Government’s objective is to develop rural communities in the same manner as urban areas. Rural housing is one of the key deliverables under the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities. Rural areas have been left behind in terms of development which is why there was a high rate of rural-urban migration. Now it should be the opposite,” he said.

Construction of these modern flats which are climate-proof is a clear testimony that the Second Republic is committed to improving conditions of civil servants as well as industrialising rural areas.

In 2021, Cabinet approved the National Human Settlement Policy with the aim of constructing 220 000 units by 2025.