Govt briefs diplomats, rules out GNU

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, is flanked by Angolan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Agostinho Tavares da Silva Neto during a meeting he apprised diplomats on political developments in the country in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Senior Reporter

Government has ruled out the formation of a so-called Governmental of National Unity (GNU) as it is not provided for by the country’s Constitution, Sadc diplomats posted to Zimbabwe heard yesterday.

Addressing the diplomats on political developments in the country, Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira also ruled out prospects of an election run and supervised by foreign institutions, saying this was also illegal under the country’s laws.

The statement by Prof Murwira follows calls in some quarters for the formation of a GNU while the CCC is agitating for a new election run and supervised by foreign institutions following its electoral defeat in the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections.

“Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy. True to the dictates of the Constitution, Zimbabwe holds free and fair elections regularly, namely after every five years. The most recent harmonised elections were held on 23 and 24 August 2023.

“The next harmonised elections will be held in 2028 The Constitution of Zimbabwe does not expressly provide for a Government of National Unity (GNU) or any election run by external institutions. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is the only lawful body mandated to run our elections,” he said.

Prof Murwira said the recent recalls of some CCC MPs was an internal matter of the opposition party that the Government and the ruling party, Zanu PF had nothing to do with.

“Government takes note of statements from some political outfit in the wake of recent recalls of Members of Parliament from a certain political party in terms of our laws.

“The unfounded aspersions and outright falsehoods seeking to embroil Government and the ruling Zanu PF Party in the recall processes, are without merit.

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the benefit of those unfamiliar with Zimbabwean laws, in terms of Section 129(1)(k) of the Zimbabwe Constitution, recalls of Members of Parliament are done by the political party to which the affected member belongs by way of written notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly or President of Senate, and not by Government.

“Against that background, it is incorrect and downright deceit for any political formation so affected by recalls to blame it on the other. Simply, no other party enjoys such a standing or mandate over the other on matters of recall,” he said.

The Acting Minister added that the law mandated the Speaker of the National Assembly and President of the Senate as presiding officers to act on any and all communication from any political formation with a view to effect a recall and cannot amend or block any such communication once placed before them.

“Where a political party in opposition and represented in Parliament, of its own volition, decides to remove itself whether temporarily or permanently from processes of the legislature, no constitutional crisis arises.

“No constitutional crisis of any kind therefore arises Parties or individuals reserve the right to participate or otherwise in national processes Zimbabwe has no law that compels participation by person(s) or organisation(s),” he added.

Prof Murwira said the confusion and squabbles within the CCC could be attributed to its lack of structures despite its claims to be a democratic party.

“No amount of scapegoating can cure that. It therefore comes as a surprise that formations claiming to be democratic and enjoying all-round support (political, financial, diplomatic, organisational) from external forces, seek to blame others for their own failures,” he said.

He said the opposition is on record for never accepting electoral defeats or any court out not in its favour save for those they are declared winners.

Prof Murwira said it was on record that CCC presidential candidate, Mr Nelson Chamisa had declared before the recent harmonised elections that he would not accept any result in which he is not declared the winner.

He said it was regrettable that some countries supported such undemocratic conduct which had in the past resulted in violence.

“Zimbabwe’’s body-politic provides for dialogue at all levels; in parliament, before, during and after elections. This spirit of dialogue crystallized into the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) at which all contesting parties and personalities meet regularly to engage in the national interest. This facility, which is meant to engender collaborative politics for national development, continues to be snubbed by one party and one player,” he said.

Prof Murwira also told the diplomats that Zimbabwe had no political prisoners as claimed by the opposition saying such claims were meant to cover up for their violent conduct.

“Overall, it is not a coincidence that Zimbabwe is under attack less than two weeks before we observe the SADC Anti- Sanctions Day. Government notes a concerted effort by actors sympathetic to those who imposed unilateral sanctions to undermine this important regional initiative for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions.

“Zimbabwe reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional removal of these heinous sanctions. Allow me. Your Excellencies, to take this opportunity to reiterate the Government of Zimbabwe’’s profound gratitude to SADC for the continued support in calling for the immediate and unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions,” Prof Murwira said.