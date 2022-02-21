Govt avails aid for Mbire flood victims

Pfumvudza inputs for the 2021-2022 season distribution has begun after it had been halted due to the inaccessibility after floods damaged roads and bridges in Mbire.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Government through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has availed inputs and food relief for Mbire flood victims.

The swift response by Government follows the recent assurances by President Mnangagwa to the victims that no one is going to die of hunger despite the ravaging effects brought to the Dande Valley by tropical depression Ana.

The availing of inputs was confirmed by the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe who is the Mashonaland Central Zanu PF chairman.

“I am glad that Government through the Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, has managed to avail inputs to assist replanting of crops to the victims.

“The ministry is encouraging that there should be replanting of crops especially through harnessing small and traditional grains this will bring sustainable aid to the victims whose crops were destroyed by floods,” said Kazembe.

Mbire legislator Cde Douglas Karoro confirmed saying the distribution of sweet potato vines seed has since started, “Our President through the ministry has extended to us an assortment of inputs which include 30-tonne short season maize variety.

“We have also received two 30-tonne trucks of fertiliser for the maize, we have also been given seed for sweet potato vines,” said Karoro adding that Cottco has also made a pledge of 500 10-kg maize meal and 500 2-litre bottles of cooking oil for the flood victims.”

Meanwhile, the distribution of Pfumvudza inputs that had been halted due to the inaccessibility of areas as roads and bridges had been damaged by floods has begun with Monozi village, Ward 16 receiving inputs over the weekend.