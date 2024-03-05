  • Today Tue, 05 Mar 2024

Govt assures nation of adequate cement supply

Herald Reporter

The cement supply situation in the country has normalised following measures put in place by the Government to address reported shortages, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Addressing the media during a Post Cabinet briefing in Harare today, Minister Muswere said cement shortages are now a thing of the past.

“Cabinet advises the nation that there is now adequate cement on the market. Accordingly, the issuance of cement import licenses is being discontinued to boost demand for local cement,” he said.

Last year Cabinet approved the importation of cement by individuals and companies with free funds to curb the artificial cement shortage in the market and the spiralling prices.

This follows massive infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the Second Republic.

Importation of cement was a preserve of those with requisite import permits, but the latest move by the Government follows dishonesty by some industry players accused of creating an artificial shortage to justify a steep increase in cement.

