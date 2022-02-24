Govt assures citizens in Ukraine

Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwean Government says any Zimbabwean in Ukraine needing assistance should make contact with the country embassy in Berlin Germany.

This follows the Russian Government’s move to launch a special military operation to protect Ukrainians who have been under the cosh from the Ukrainian Government for eight years.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the Zimbabwean Government stands ready to assist its nationals.

“Govt has taken note of the current situation in Ukraine and the possibility of our nationals being caught in it. Any Zimbabweans in Ukraine needing Govt intervention are advised to make contact with our Embassy in Berlin on Tel: +49 30 232556760 [email protected],”