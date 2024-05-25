Govt approves licensing of Starlink in Zimbabwe 

Business Reporter

Zimbabwe has approved the licensing of Starlink by the Postal and Telecomunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to provide internet and related digital services in the country through its partner, IMC Communications Limited, a local firm owned by businessman Wicknell Chivhayo.

The entry of Starlink into the country’s digital space will help significantly reduce the cost of internet and digital services in Zimbabwe in the era of digital technology and e-commerce, which now define how the global community interacts and conducts business efficiently and in real time.

Starlink is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite operator wholly owned by global conglomerate Space X, led by promiment multi-billionaire Elon Musk.

Information Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera confirmed the latest development saying the President had responded positively to the citizens’ request for Starlink to be authorised to operate in Zimbabwe to reduce the cost of digital services in the country, which are critical for global competitiveness in the era of digital technology.

“We are happy that the President has listened to the people’s request for Starlink to operate in Zimbabwe. We are happy that the President is walking the talk on the Zimbabwe Is Open for Business policy thrust and that he fully supports the digital transformation agenda in our quest to ‘Leave No One And No Place Behind’.

“We will soon have the Postal and Telecomunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe announce all the technical modalities of the licensing, we really would like to thank the President for his unwavering support,” said Minister Maverera.

Earlier today President Mnangangwa also confirmed the Government’s approval for Starlink to be licensed in Zimbabwe saying one of the strategic pillars that anchor the Second Republic’s developmental agenda under Vision 2030 is innovation, science and technology.

Writing on his X (Formerly Twitter) social media platform, the President said prioritisation of the digital economy and the emerging importance of technology in the day to day activities required the Government to lead from the front in providing an environment where investment in technology were promoted.

“I take this opportunity, on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, to congratulate IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd and Starlink on this commendable milestone aimed at revolutionizing the digital and communications technology landscape in Zimbabwe.

“Investments of this magnitude and strategic importance represent the cornerstone for achieving the 2nd Republic’s objective of having a fully digitalized, upper-middle income economy by 2030,” President Mnangangwa said.

The development is billed to be a real game changer that will significantly lower the cost of digital services, considered by many to be too high, across the domestic economy and socioeconomic sectors, while enhancing flawless internet connectvity across the country’s geographical areas, including remote parts which have limited coverage.