Govt appoints two SMEs advisory council members

Tina Musonza-Herald Correspondent

Driven by the quest to formalise and expand small and medium enterprises, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises has appointed two Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises Advisory Council members to lead the board.

The stance taken by the Government will see scores of SMEs seeing an upturn in their operations and will standardise existing SMEs.

Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises Advisory Council is a board which plays an important role towards the development and growth of the Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)sector in Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the Inaugural meeting with Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises Advisory Council held Yesterday in Harare, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said the milestone to employ people was in line with thwarted efforts by Government to expand well-formalised MSME.

“I am excited that today we are witnessing a milestone achievement, that of establishing the Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises Advisory Council which plays an important role in the development of the sector.

It is evident from these specific duties that the Council plays a critical role in supporting the development and growth of the sector in our country through advising the Minister on issues affecting the development of the sector in our country through advising the Minister on issues affecting the development of the sector and proposing interventions to support the sector,” said Dr Nyoni.

Minister Nyoni said scores of small and medium enterprises would see a turning point in their ways of operations into newly brought interventions aimed at boosting the sector.

“My Ministry has plans to revamp the Small and Medium Enterprises Act next year so that it conforms to current developments taking place in the MSME sector.

She urged the newly-appointed MSME advisory council members Mr Moses Magura as chairperson and his deputy Mrs Teverai Chigogo-Nhapi to subscribe to the Government’s policies to economic growth anchored on National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“As you begin your new role, I would like you to be guided by the national development imperatives as outlined in the National Development Strategy.

“The trust under the MSMEs sub-sector is to increase linkages of SMEs anchor companies in all the value chains and promote investments in the marginalised areas,” she said.

She said the Government was committed to provide support services to the council.

The appointees promised to work hard in revamping the sector.