Govt applauds partners for strengthening resilience and food security

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Government has applauded development partners that are complementing its efforts by rolling out resilience and food security programmes meant to empower local communities suffering the brunt of climate change.

In a speech read on his behalf at the launch of Care International-driven Takunda Programme by the chief director in the department of Research and Specialist Services Dr Dumisani Kutywayo, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, permanent secretary Dr John Basera said:

“The Takunda Programme focus is complementary to the objectives of my ministry, especially the need to build resilience by addressing climate-related challenges; gender, youth and social dynamics, and nutrition,” he said.

The programme, which is a resilience and food security activity is being implemented in two provinces Masvingo (Chivi and Zaka districts) and Manicaland (Mutare and Buhera districts).

Dr Basera said he was hopeful that the programme would generate useful models to be extended to other parts of the country facing similar challenges.

He said it was important to tackle gender disparities affecting women in agriculture jointly and harness the youth dividend in transforming agriculture and food systems.

“There is need for Government, together with like-minded organisations such as the consortium implementing the Takunda Programme, to merge efforts to address the gender disparities that characterise our agricultural sector.”

Speaking at the same event, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises, an implementing partner represented by director Mr Francis Gondo said the programme dovetails with priority areas that are aligned with the ministry’s mandate.

Through its Village Savings and Loans (VSLA) approach, the programme focuses on the impact of climate change particularly on women who constitute 70 percent of small-scale farmers in Zimbabwe who rely on rain-fed agriculture.

CARE International country director Mr Patrick Sikana:

“The conversations we are having today are anchored on redefining how we as partners, meaningfully engage women, not just as producers of value but as equal sharers of value and use the finite resources we have for greater impact.”

He said Takunda was a multi-sectoral programme that needed the Government’s support at all levels as it seeks to empower local communities.

“The programme builds on the resilience of low-income people who may be chronically affected by climatic and economic shocks by working to achieve sustainable and equitable income from agriculture production, improve off- and non-farm livelihoods and create more opportunities for income-generating activities,” he said.

Takunda Programme is a USAID-funded partnership with the Food, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Analysis Network (FANRPAN), in collaboration with the Agriculture Research Council (ARC).