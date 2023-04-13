Govt applauded over Mbudzi interchange flyover progress

There is notable progress on the civil engineering works at the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange in Harare

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Residents and businesspeople have commended Government over progress made so far at the Mbudzi interchange flyover as the Second Republic continues to score big on infrastructural development as envisaged by the National Development Strategy 1.

The Mbudzi interchange flyover is now 37 percent complete with at least four bridges now in place.

The US$88 million Mbudzi interchange is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road, and High Glen Road in Harare.

Funding of the project is being done through local financial institutions while the contractor for the project is a joint venture of three local road construction companies; Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting and Masimba Construction collectively coming under the banner of Tefoma Construction joint venture.

When complete, the world-class interchange being constructed under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, is expected to eliminate congestion at the point where two major highways meet the Beitbridge-Harare national highway, with the traffic circle that was deemed adequate a few decades ago, now totally overwhelmed.



The widening of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway plus its reconstruction and rehabilitation is a critical component of the north-south corridor. The huge delays experienced as this highway met the major southern urban roads in Harare negates many of the advantages won.

Speaking in separate interviews, residents and businesspeople said President Mnangagwa’s Government was doing a tremendous job, not only at the interchange but countrywide.

A Glen View resident, Mr Braddie Gotami said it was his hope that the project will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

“I would like to applaud the Government and the contractors for this project. It is my hope that it will be completed soon as it will promote more businesses and the smooth flow of traffic at this area. Accidents are also going to be reduced when this interchange is completed,” he said.

Mr Adwell Gumede from Glen Norah C said during the rainy season progress had slowed down but now that the rains were over, the contractors were moving fast.

“I come here at this area almost every day and from my observation, during the rainy season, progress had slowed down but now they are moving fast. We really applaud what Government is doing as it is bringing development countrywide.

“This development is sitting right where the residents benefit directly as it also improves the country’s major highway. This place was a business centre for most of the people and it is my hope that the interchange would be completed soon,” he said.

A vendor, Ms Kudzai Banda said it was her hope that once the interchange is completed, they will be allowed to sell their wares at designated selling points.

“Most of the people in and around this area survive on selling at this area and my plea to Government is that it will allow us to continue selling our wares along this major highway at designated selling points,” she said.

Businessman Mr Sam Paul said once the interchange and the highway are completed, congestion will be a thing of the past and they will be able to operate in a conducive environment.

“As for our businesses, we normally travel to Beitbridge and South Africa using this interchange and the major highway and once it is complete, we will be able to travel freely without any hustles. I would like to commend the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa for the progress made in infrastructure development during the past few months and within a space short of time,” he said.

Bus operator Mr Absolom Muyambiri, who operates Bless It Up Motors, whose buses operate along the Harare-Beitbridge highway said the interchange is one of busiest intersections in the country and its completion will help ease congestion.

“We are happy with the development and progress made so far by the Government. It was long overdue and when it is completed, it will ease congestion and also make it easy for us to operate. This is one of the busiest intersections,” he said.

Mr Muyambiri said congestion was making it difficult for them to operate especially when buses and trucks developed mechanical faults as they were not able to repair them as a result of high traffic volumes.

Last week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said construction of the Mbudzi Interchange has reached 37 percent, while work on the upgrading project for the Harare-Kanyemba road has reached 38 percent.

She said this while delivering the post-Cabinet briefing in Harare.

“The construction and upgrading of 25 kilometres of a section of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road to regional standards is above 60 percent completion, with 3km opened to traffic, the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange has reached 37 percent of completion,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Responding to inquiries from journalists, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona also said work at Mbudzi flyover interchange is going on according to target.

“We have completed four bridges out of 13, apparently you might not see infrastructure coming out but there is a lot of work that is being done in terms of civil works, you will see the acceleration of the project.



“By the end of the year, you will see tremendous developments which will see opening of traffic at the first quarter of 2024. It will be a usable facility then,” said Minister Mhona.

Mbudzi roundabout had been a major choke-point in southern Harare before Government committed resources to turn it into an interchange as the Second Republic continues to upgrade infrastructure to cope with modern demands and trends.

Some of the benefits of the project include decongestion of the Mbudzi area by creating streamlined and efficient traffic flow, reducing transit time and accidents in the area.

The project is creating direct employment for over 700 employees and downstream activities for over 10 000 people while creating skills transfer and upgrade for the Department of Roads staff.