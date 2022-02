Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has announced a raft of measures aimed at enhancing the use of the local currency on the domestic market.

In a statement released today, Minister Ncube said these measures include the payment of mining royalties in Zimbabwe’s dollar by up to 50 percent of the amount due while duty for designated vehicles would be paid at a similar rate in the local currency.