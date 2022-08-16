Govt and Zimborders in a deal to address border workers’ accommodation woes

Work on the construction of 220 houses for border workers at Beitbridge is ahead of schedule by one month. Pictures by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Government, in partnership with the Zimborders Consortium is constructing 220 houses to address accommodation challenges affecting its workers deployed to the Beitbridge Border Post.

In the last decade, inefficiency issues had been mainly attributed to the shortage of accommodation for Government agencies.

As a result, most critical departments were working with a lean staff.



However, the new dispensation and its partners are transforming the border post at a cost of US$300 million as part of the ease-of-doing-business mantra.

The project is being carried out under a 17-and-half year concession where Zimborders is pouring in money while Government is providing the land and technical advice.

Zimborders will manage the property for the duration of the concession and retain its investment from border toll fees before handing over everything to the Government.

The consortium’s chief executive officer, Mr Francois Diedrechsen said civil works on the hosing section were one month ahead of the schedule.



“Construction continues and is on the schedule to be completed by the end of March next year,” said Mr Diedrechsen.

“We are one month ahead of schedule and original planning, and all the three categories of houses are under varying stages of construction.

“Some are getting finishes installed and some brickwork is underway. The clubhouse area has also been prepped and work has commenced.”

Power, sewer, and water reticulation services connections have been installed on some properties although not yet active pending the completion of major civil works.



Mr Diedrechsen said other parts of the transformation project were on track for completion.

He said Phase 3 (light vehicles terminal) will open as planned on November 30 at the border post.

“The plant and animal centre and the water reservoir are approaching completion in the next month.



“So far, we have handed over the new fire station and the sewer oxidation dam to Government for further management,” said the official.

He said they had successfully completed the freight and bus terminal which fall under Phases 1 and 2 of the project.

The acting head of immigration services at Beitbridge, Mr Trustworthy Manatsire said; “The housing project is a welcome development. This will address critical shortages of institutional accommodation for Government workers.”

He said the construction of more Government houses will go a long way in addressing staffing challenges.

Most civil servants, he said, were renting accommodation in the community.