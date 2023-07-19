Govt advises borehole owners to register with ZINWA

Mangaliso Lawrence Kabulika

GOVERNMENT has advised all individuals, institutions and organisations who have drilled boreholes to approach Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) to regularise their water use to avoid over abstraction.

In a recent statement on borehole drilling and groundwater abstractions, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development informed all stakeholders on the relevant policies governing ground water use.

“The ministry has noted the recent increase in the number of individuals and organisations drilling boreholes without the relevant permits in the country, with some of these being within one metre of each other.

“The Ministry wishes to remind borehole owners, drillers and prospective borehole owners that ground water, just like surface water use was governed by the Water Act (Chapter 20:24),” said the statement.

Section 3 of the Water Act vests all water in the President while section 4 prohibits private ownership of water, said the statement.

As water was a finite resource, its development and use should be managed in a sustainable manner with the onus rested in ZINWA.

In light of this, individuals and organisations intending to drill a borehole should apply for and obtain a drilling permit from their respective catchment council.

The established database will allow Government to know the number and locations of the boreholes to avoid over abstraction.

According to Zinwa, the driller is required to provide the technical details on the drilling on any borehole such as the construction, pumping tests and water yield.

The statement also stated that it was a legal requirement that a holder of groundwater permit keep records of the water abstractions in terms of the permit and have such water analysed for physical, chemical, biological and other bacteriological constituents to ensure the water was safe and clean for human consumption.

“All individuals, institutions and organisations who may have drilled boreholes without the requisite documentation are advised to approach Zinwa or their respective catchment councils to regularise water use,” reads the statement.

Many households in urban, peri-urban, communal, resettlement and commercial farmers have upped horticulture production through use of water from boreholes to ensure food and nutrition security.

Others have embarked on fish production using water from boreholes.