Govt acts to meet growing demand for pork

Sharon Shayanewako

BUOYED by the 25 percent increase in the number of pigs slaughtered for consumption throughout the country in 2021, registered abattoirs will now be expected to produce 22 000 tonnes of pork annually by the year 2025 in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1).

In the Second Round Crop and Livestock Assessment, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka said the cumulative annual pigs slaughtered at abattoirs increased on the backdrop of an increasing demand for pork products that saw the number of slaughtered pigs rising from 178 668 in 2020 to 216 403 in 2021.

“Overall, pork production (formal and informal) increased by 25 percent from 14 347 tonnes against a national target of 22 000 tonnes by 2025 showing an upward trend,” said Dr Masuka.

Meanwhile, Pig Industry Board (PIB) acting director Mrs Erica Takaendesa yesterday confirmed that consumption trends were expected to continue rising saying there was huge potential for the demand to continue increasing as per capita consumption was just around one kilogramme.

“Demand for pork has in recent times been on the increase and as an industry we need to make sure we act to meet it,” she said.

The Zimbabwe Agriculture Growth Programme (ZAGP) VALUE project on the one hand has since initiated a project of selling superior pig genetics to farmers to increase pork production as well as meet the growing demand.

The project is targeting pig farmers with young and women farmers absorbing more than 60 percent of the genetics.

With the support from the European Union, the ZAGP VALUE project helped multiply superior genetics and sold them to farmers from the 244 breeding stock (199 gilts-F1, 30 sows and 15 boars-grandparent stock) imported from South Africa and Dan Bred.

In an interview, ZAGP VALUE Chain project and business development specialist under ActionAid, Pepukai Muchazondida told The Herald that the improved genetics were viable and farmers should buy them to increase pork production to meet the growing demand.

“The performance by superior genetics is very exciting. So far most farmers are recording 14 live births, far higher than the 10 they used to have.

“We are encouraging young and women farmers to buy improved breeds including semen, as this is a game-changer. The objective is to enhance pig production so that we can meet the local demand,” he said.

Under this project, farmers were also supported with a weaner supply credit facility for easy access to improved breeds for breeding and fattening.

“We have the business side of the farmers. For pork value chain we have two syndicates – Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East. Within those syndicates we have business management units pushing services. We are supporting the farmers, technically in terms of governance systems and policy support linking with the Government or private sector players,” he added.

He observed that the project was meant to support women and young farmers in terms of trainings, research and improved breeds in partnership with PIB.

“The major input for us in terms of youth and women is to support access to superior genetics, access to trainings through our partnership with PIB, which is responsible for training, breeding improvement as well as research.

“Normally, women and young farmers they have limited access in terms of resources, initial capitalisation and also in terms of training and experience. So what we are doing is to mentor these youths, increasing their interaction with seasoned producers and also in terms of practical trainings, we offer one-week training for both women and youths. We also offer cheap genetics discounted on a credit facility.”

Mashonaland East Value Chain Project business development coordinator, Bongani Mazilawa said the project had been successful, as it provided a direct market linkage for pork producers.

“Since its inception in March 2022, the Mashonaland East Pork Producers syndicate run Kuwadzana Extension Meat Market Centre (MMC) wholesale and retail has received a total of 153 porkers with a total weight of 8 294kg Cold Dressed Mass.

“The MMC was established as a direct meat marketing outlet with the support of ZAGP VALUE project to facilitate marketing of pork and link farmers to viable markets.

“It is a market place and market outlet for pig farmers from the syndicate that include farmers from Seke, Goromonzi, Murehwa and Marondera.”