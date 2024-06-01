Govt accelerating rural electrification to enhance development

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT is accelerating the expansion of the national electricity distribution grid to rural areas to enhance economic development in formerly neglected areas in line with the envisaged Vision 2030.

Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo this week said the efforts were being made possible under the National Energy Policy.

In a speech read in his behalf on Thursday by his deputy, Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi, Minister Moyo said the project that was implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has connected the Dumba Business Centre, Dumba Clinic and several homesteads to the national power grid in Ward 2.

Previously most people in this area with more than 5000 villagers were relying on mini mobile solar units to access basic electricity.

The Minister said electricity was an enabler to economic development, prosperity and improved lifestyle of people living either in urban or rural settlements.

“No meaningful developmental projects can be done professionally or successfully if there is no electricity,” said the Minister. “While electricity is available in urban settlements, large scale commercial farms and growth points driving agriculture and industries, the same cannot be said in many rural areas of Zimbabwe”.

“So, post-independence, the Government created the Rural Electricity Fund (REF) to facilitate the rapid and equitable electrification of all rural areas”.

Minister Moyo said the fund had been making remarkable progress connecting rural communities to electricity since its formative years in 2002.

To date, the organisation has connected 10 419 public institutions to electricity in rural areas changing lives of many who are now involved in horticulture, or small home industries in rural Zimbabwe.

Following the recent launch of the National Energy Policy, the fund had facilitated the construction of 107 institutional and 159 domestic biogas digesters countrywide.

“These biogas digesters have gone a long way in helping communities in rural areas who were depleting forests by cutting down trees for firewood,” said Minister Moyo.

“In terms of solar energy, 917 solar plants have so far been installed and benefitted institutions and rural communities that are far away from the grid network.

“These solar plants are of different sizes ranging from 5kW to 200 kW and supply energy for domestic use, industrial and agricultural purposes”.

He said noting the relative shortage of electricity, the Government was also promoting the adoption of alternative energy sources as well as constructing additional generation capacity on the national grid.

Speaking on behalf of the Matabeleland South Minister for Devolution and Provincial Affairs Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, Provincial Secretary Mr Latiso Dlamini-Maseko said the availability of electricity at schools and clinics and government institutions was key in enhancing staff retention issues.

In schools, she said electricity was critical in driving the ongoing digitisation policy and facilitating e-learning in areas where there have been noted deficiencies.

“I want to urge the community here to safeguard the electricity infrastructure against vandalism. At the same time, I urge people here to explore business and farming opportunities that come with the availability of energy,” said Mrs Dlamini-Maseko.

“In the long run, we look forward to seeing food security challenges and access to water issues being eliminated by the coming in of electricity through the national grid or mini solar plants.

At the same time development agencies must help communities drill boreholes that are powered by solar to drive the growth of nutritional gardens and related projects”.

Ward 2 councillor, Dumba area, Mr Gift Munyai, said the connection of electricity at Dumba had made it possible for the newly built clinic in the area to start operating.

The availability of energy at the school would boost the teaching of ICT subjects at the primary school that had already started mobilising computers even before the project.

“I am so excited that we will have the clinic operating on 24 hour services with electricity now available. This is a victory for women here, some who had to give birth at their homesteads or patients who had to travel to faraway places to access medical services,” said Mrs Evelyn Muyambo, a senior citizen from Dumba.

Another villager, Mrs Emma Mashaba said they were happy that teachers will now stay longer at the local school as opposed to them migrating to electrified schools.

“As a youth, I see business opportunities booming at our business centre now that we have the electricity to start our own small to medium enterprises,” said Mr Obvious Chauke.