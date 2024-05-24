Government’s food aid programme: Beneficiaries to get three-month supply of grain

Walter Nyamukondiwa in LIONS DEN

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo is touring Banket and Lions Den Grain Marketing Board depots to assess and reinforce food distribution systems.

This is part of the Government’s efforts to ensure that everyone who needs food aid gets it in the shortest possible period.



Using road and rail, the Government has come up with a roll-out plan that ensures inter-district and inter-provincial transfer of grain from the Grain Marketing Board depots.

The roll-out plan involves giving people a three-month supply of grain, instead of the usual one-month ration.

Minister Moyo said everyone involved should put shoulders to the wheel to ensure that all areas are adequately covered.

“We have provinces like Mashonaland West which are food sufficient and will have to transfer their surplus to other provinces,” said Minister Moyo.

“We want grain to move with speed to all areas across the country.”

Parts of Zimbabwe and other countries in the SADC region are in need of food aid because of the El Nino induced drought.