Government warns public against land barons

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities has warned the public to beware of bogus land barons that are fleecing people claiming to represent the ministry and facilitate construction of houses.

In a statement yesterday, Government distanced itself from the fraudsters and urged the public to report the unscrupulous people and organisations to the police.

“The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities would like to warn members of the public against unscrupulous companies, trusts, organisations or groups purporting to facilitate the construction of houses for individuals while demanding payments from unsuspecting home-seekers using the ministry’s name to authenticate their fraudulent activities,” reads the ministry’s statement.

“The Ministry would like to categorically distance itself from such people and is treating them as fraudsters who should meet the full wrath of the law. Any housing scheme by the ministry will be made known through a public notice in the mainstream media. If anyone has fallen victim to such impostors and has unwittingly participated in such schemes, please make a formal report to your nearest police station.

“We urge members of the public to exercise caution and verify with the ministry or respective local authorities before joining or paying for housing schemes. The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities will not be responsible for any losses that maybe incurred be individuals who transact with such unscrupulous companies.”

According to the Justice Tendai Uchena-led Commission of inquiry into the Sale of State Land in and around Urban Settlement, land barons, housing cooperative leaders, property developers and politically-connected people illegally sold $3 billion worth of urban State land since 2005 and pocketed most of the cash.

Most of the land sold to the public lack basic infrastructure like water and sewer reticulation and roads.