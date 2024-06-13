Government warns name droppers . . . Law enforcement agents will take stern action

In a statement last night, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Government stands ready to institute legal action against people who abuse the names of senior State officials.

Herald Reporter

THE Government has warned individuals with a predisposition to name-dropping and braggadocio for purposes of conducting illicit business deals that they face serious consequences as law enforcement authorities are ready to descend on them.

In a statement last night, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Government stands ready to institute legal action against people who abuse the names of senior State officials.

“The Government is sending a very stern warning to individuals with a predisposition to namedropping and braggadocio for purposes of inflating their social and political importance.

“(The) Government stands ready to institute legal action on all individuals who abuse the names of senior State officials.

“Law enforcement will be deployed without partiality on all those abusing the veneer of public institutions and high ranking Government officials to give cover for their mischief.”

Dr Muswere said the foundational value of openness by the Second Republic must not be manipulated to sustain delinquent behaviour.

“Likewise, occasional interaction and proximity to high ranking officials must not be generously misconstrued as a licence for unwarranted namedropping and braggadocio.”

Dr Muswere said the Government had noted some individuals with an obsession for unfounded and boastful name-dropping in their business conversations and warned the concerned individuals to stop the practice forthwith.

“We urge such individuals to desist from dragging names of public officials into their private business transactions and engagements.

“Those implicated in such name-dropping and braggadocio must stand ready to bear the consequences awaiting them,” he said.