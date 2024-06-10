Government war chest changes face of Chiredzi

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Government’s Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) has facilitated the upgrading of nearly 20km of roads in the sugar cane growing town of Chiredzi, thereby bringing relief to residents and motorists.



Chiredzi Town Secretary, Engineer Wesley Kauma paid homage to President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for allocating resources to help improve the state of roads in Chiredzi, which is Masvingo Province’s industrial capital.

Engineer Kauma said Government funding has transformed most roads in Chiredzi through the ERRP.

He appealed to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to prioritise the rehabilitation of Inyati Drive that bisects the sugar cane growing town and is the only gateway to Hippo Valley sugar mill.

“We are appealing to the Government and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona to allocate us more resources so that work in upgrading the 4km-long Inyati Drive is completed,” said Engineer Kauma.

“This road is very strategic because it is the link to Hippo Valley Mill where some of the sugar that is supplied to all corners of Zimbabwe comes from. We hope that Government will prioritise completion of this road,” he said.

Engineer Kauma praised President Mnangagwa for pivoting the whole country towards Vision 2030. He said Chiredzi town is driving many projects, especially in the sphere of infrastructure development, that are key to economic growth.