Government to conclude wheat payments this week

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Government has assured wheat farmers that all outstanding payments for the last season will be cleared up this week.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri said Government is working hard to ensure that all outstanding payments are made by the end of this week.

“Efforts have been made to clear payments to ensure that farmers embark fully in wheat production. Beginning this month, we owed farmers US$34 million but the Government has been making payments. Government has also pledged to pay US$15million this week to clear any debts for last season’s winter wheat deliveries,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president, Mrs Monica Chinamasa said it is critical for farmers to get their payments early to facilitate efficient wheat production.

“We need the money on time so that we embark fully on our productions,” she said.