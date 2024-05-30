Government to accelerate dams construction

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Government is accelerating the construction of high impact dams in a bid to increase the area of crops under irrigation.



The rolling out of the projects countrywide will boost agricultural production, provide potable water, promote the establishment of mini hydro power projects and harness existing water bodies.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicates that Gwayi Shangani Dam is at 70,2 percent completion, Kunzvi Dam (48 percent), Bindura (38 percent), Tuli Manyange (34 percent), Semwa (32 percent), Ziminya (29,5percent), Vungu (15,3percent), and Defe Dopota (6,1 percent).

RELATED STORIES

12 high-impact dams under construction

Govt intensifies completion of major dams