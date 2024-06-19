Government, SADC diplomats meet ahead of bloc’s Industrialisation Week

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, SADC Ambassadors and captains of industry today attended a meeting on the forthcoming SADC Industrialisation Week.

The six-day event will run from 28 July to 2 August under the theme “Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC”.

At least 300 businesses from across the world are expected to participate during the Industrialisation Week which will precede the 44th SADC Summit to be held in Harare in August.

Diplomats from the bloc said the Industrialisation Week is an important event as the region continues with efforts to industrialise its respective countries.