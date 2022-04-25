Government role in employment creation clear

Dr Masimba Mavaza

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa was at the receiving end, being abused and insulted for saying that the Government does not create jobs.

He went on to say that the Government only ensures that the environment is conducive for the establishment of businesses and for them to thrive.

Prophet Makandiwa was very correct and to the point.

The World Bank’s World Development Report on Jobs indicates that most jobs are created in the private sector and are often the driver, rather than outcome, of economic growth.

It is the duty of the Government to provide key services like health, education and a good investment climate, this can help create the right jobs that will lead to improved standards of living and inclusive growth.

Prophet Makandiwa touched hit the right point when he said it is not the duty of the Government to create employment.

The job industry is broken down into two categories.

These are the public sector, which are the government jobs, and the private sector, which is free market jobs.

In the private sector, productive activities in the free market generate wealth. This is how truly productive jobs are created.

As the economy expands, jobs are created and we all benefit from the added wealth.

Government creates jobs by creating an environment that encourages sustainable business growth.

The worst thing a government can do, long term, is to increase government employment.

Government payroll is funded by tax payers. Tax dollars come out of every citizen’s pocket. That reflects on demand for products. A lower demand for products is reflected in a lower creation of new jobs.

There are certain things that government cannot do and must not attempt.

The most important thing it cannot do is create wealth, it cannot produce any means of creating wealth and though it has tried, every effort by government to produce wealth in the market economy has met with disaster.

Government does make jobs available to those that should serve the public interest, but these jobs are not wealth creating jobs. They are in fact the opposite.

It is true that some jobs are created by the public sector. The government can create jobs in teaching, post office, public defending, army, police and all civil service posts.

Those alone are not enough to support an entire nation, but they are nonetheless jobs for millions of people.

In the private sector, the government can allow for conditions that “generate” jobs. Maybe that entails lowering corporate taxes, or maybe entails maintaining a strong infrastructure.

In addition to that, the government can create demand for private sector jobs by investing in things such as infrastructure. (i.e. funding the construction of the transcontinental railroad system thus creating demand for construction, manufacturing, mining, farming and many things).

So, yes (in theory) the government can create jobs or (more importantly) create demand for jobs.

Many people in Zimbabwe have developed a belief that the government is supposed to create jobs for its citizens.

This is the culture planted in people’s minds by the opposition propaganda. The government must well inform its people and impart skills which should be developed so that individuals become ready to be employed.

World over, the government does not create jobs. It has become a de-campaigning slogan by the opposition and a lie which has been fed to the youth that they are unemployed because of the government.

The term well-informed and skill set are fashionable, but the thing is a basic level of information has to be there to get things done.

Government has to work on the psyche of people also, as in many places getting a job is more reputed than being in business, so it is the duty of the government to change the mindset of the people from office orientation to self-belief and self-sufficiency.

The opposition has corrupted the mindset of the youth such that the youth now seriously believe that they are let down by the government.

The government does not employ or create employment. The whole country cannot be civil servants.

Job creation needs a conducive environment and Zimbabwe has been fighting cruel and crippling sanctions since the early 2000s.

The opposition in its several names has supported sanctions against Zimbabwe to make the environment not conducive for job creation.

Why? because they want the people to believe that Zanu PF has failed.

So, the truth of the matter is that the government is not supposed to create jobs, they need to focus on governance.

Government is responsible for the overall welfare of its citizens, this is true. But it is not a one-way traffic affair.

Compliance to governance by the citizens and ensuring productivity and financial buoyancy of the state is a responsibility of every citizen, hence the ruling and opposition has to function with accountability from citizens so that everybody contributes to the wellbeing of a nation.

All employment exchanges should be given targets and accountabilities to even undertake recruitment to private sector.

Labour laws and labour accountability should be fixed and no union should be allowed to interfere with the functioning of any organisation, but can go to the Labor Court for any grievances.

Lest we forget, the opposition carried damaging stay-aways, strikes and job stoppages which created a hostile environment for job creation.

The strikes and work stoppages engineered by the opposition forced many private companies to close down. Coupled with the agonising sanctions, the labour environment in Zimbabwe became toxic.

Ironically, the same youth which was fooled and paid to punch holes in their future by destroying the economy through sanctions are the ones now being told that their unemployment is as a result of mismanagement of funds by Zanu PF.

This has been the campaigning point by the opposition. The truth must be said – it is not the duty of the government to create employment.

The government provides the employment justice system through labour courts. All labour disputes should go through the labour court by a clearly drafted law focusing on both labour welfare and productivity.

These courts should ensure that no exploitation of any kind by any management happens. This is part of governance and is what the government of Zimbabwe is doing.

Prophet Makandiwa’s statement when he said: “Government does not create jobs”, was met with unforgiving satanic attacks from the opposition.

But he was right in his statement.

We can still ask questions like: Can government create jobs? Does the state have a role in facilitating job creation? Or should it just get out of the way of business, cutting red tape and taxes so entrepreneurs can grow the economy?

The question of the state’s role in the economy has traditionally been one of the big dividing lines between the political left and the political right.

However, there has been something of a consensus across the political spectrum that low taxes, light touch regulation, and a small state are the key ingredients for economic success.

Proponents of more state intervention in the economy argue that only government can reduce growing inequalities, ensure fair distribution of public services like gas and electricity, and ensure quality, well-paid jobs.

Critics of state intervention, meanwhile, say this should not be the case.

We must understand that job creation is the role of individuals and businesses.

We are the masters of our economy. If we celebrate the sanctions imposed on the country hoping to starve people to rebellion, then we are shooting ourselves in the feet.

It is not a binary option.

Both opposition and government need to focus on solving the issues facing humanity.

Job creation is no longer simply about creating financial wealth, but involves ensuring a sustainable future for the citizens in particular and humanity at large.

We must realise that employability is a product consisting of a specific set of skills, such as soft, hard, technical, and transferable.

Additionally, employability is considered as both a product (a set of skills that enables) and as a process that empowers an individual to acquire and improve marketable skills that can lead to gainful employment.

This is what the government is doing by providing education and training.

It is true that the government’s mandate is not to create jobs, this is why Zimbabwe’s government passes policies that make it easier for the private sector to create the jobs.

These are direct laws that make it easier to start business and to invest in Zimbabwe.

So, when people blame the government for unemployment (whilst at the same time believing that the government can’t create jobs) they are blaming the government for making it harder for the private sector to create jobs.

But in Zimbabwe, it is not the government that is making it harder for the private sector to reach full potential. The private sector is discouraged by illegal sanctions imposed on the country.

Who is supporting these sanctions? It’s none other than those in the opposition like Mr Biti, Mr Chamisa and Hopewell Chin’ono.

The Zanu PF government in the form of the New Dispensation, has been working on making sure there is employability, which is the lifelong, continuous process of acquiring experience, new knowledge, purposeful learning, and skills that contribute to improving marketability for enhancing the potential to obtain and maintain employment through various shifts in the labour market.

It is based on a set of individual characteristics.

The government further put up initiatives of putting attractive conditions in different provinces through devolution funds.

This makes each province to use their resources to develop and create employment for people in their provinces.

It is not equivalent to employment; rather, it is a prerequisite for gainful employment.

Essentially, employability is your relative ability to find and stay employed, as well as make successful transitions from one job to the next, either within the same company or field or to a new one, at the discretion of an individual and as circumstances or economic conditions may dictate.

It allows you to identify your strength and weakness so that you use them to enhance your income capacity.

It is true that jobs are a cornerstone of development, with a pay-off far beyond income alone.

They are critical for reducing poverty, making cities work, and providing youth with alternatives to violence and drug abuse.

So it is imperative that we tell the youth the truth. You will not simply be employed without some training.

Zanu PF is aware that poverty falls as people work their way out of hardship and as jobs empower women to invest more in their children and families.

Efficiency increases as workers get better at what they do, as more productive jobs appear, and as less productive ones disappear.

Societies flourish as jobs foster diversity and provide alternatives to conflict. A good job can change a person’s life, and the right jobs can transform entire societies.

In most countries, the private sector accounts for 90 percent of all jobs. So, it is the duty of every Zimbabwean to make Zimbabwe a fair ground for job creation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasised the need for “jobs, jobs, jobs” because he is fully aware that jobs equal hope.

Jobs equal peace. Jobs can make fragile countries become stable, jobs are the source of life.

The President has always stated how jobs make cities function better, connect the economy to global markets, protect the environment, and give people a stake in their societies.

This is why he facilitated for artisan miners and gave them pride in their job, removing the denigrating name “makorokoza” to artisan miners.

Zanu PF is playing a vital enabling role by creating a business environment that enhances the demand for labour in mining, farming and many other sectors.

The economic challenges caused by illegal sanctions raised employment issues to the centre of the Zimbabwean politics.

Many Zimbabweans are working, but nearly half work in farming, small household enterprises, or in casual or seasonal day labour, where safety nets are modest or sometimes non-existent and earnings are often meager.

Zanu PF has made the environment set for employment creation despite the sanctions which are being supported by the opposition.

The spirited efforts by CCC and subversive statements puked by CCC publicists like Hopewell Chin’ono are not helping.

It is sad that we have people misleading the youth that their future is being soiled. The truth is that the youth have opportunities and their future is safe in the hands of Zanu PF.

We all have a duty to create employment and we must not blame the government. Indeed, Prophet Makandiwa challenged us well, it is not the duty of the government to employ people.