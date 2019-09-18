JUST IN: Government repatriates second batch of xenophobia victims

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government on Wednesday repatriated the second batch of 10 Zimbabweans who were affected by xenophobic motivated attacks in the City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng province.

The group is part of 171 Zimbabweans who were recently caught up in the fracas in Gauteng province alone.

On Thursday last week, the first batch of 29 children, 25 women and 23 men arrived in the country via Beitbridge aboard two buses.

They were also accompanied by a hearse carrying the body of Isaac Sithole (34), who was assaulted, stabbed and set alight by a South African mob.

Zimbabwe’s envoy to the neighbouring country, Mr David Hamadziripi said the group was part of the 171 Zimbabweans affected by disturbances in Ekurhuleni over the past few weeks.

He said the Tsolo Hall in Katlegong, where immigrants were seeking refuge had been closed with the situation normalising.

“The hall was closed yesterday (Tuesday) and the remaining group of 10 Zimbabweans were voluntarily repatriated home.

“They arrived in the country via Beitbridge Border Post at around 2am and would be assisted further by the Government to get to their respective homes,” said Mr Hamadziripi.

More to follow . . .