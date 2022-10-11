Government recalls South African baby powder products

Health Reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has recalled South African produced Purity Essentials Baby Powder products after traces of cancer causing asbestos were detected.

In September, Tiger Brands recalled the products as a precautionary measure claiming that trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products.

Permanent Secretary Dr Jasper Chimedza said the products contained unacceptable levels of asbestos which causes a rare cancer called mesothelioma.

He said there was a possibility that the products had found their way onto the Zimbabwean market given the country’s trade with South Africa.

“Given that a significant number of products in our supermarkets are sourced from South Africa, there is a possibility that some batches of the baby powder in question are already in Zimbabwe. These products should be removed from the shelves or intercepted at points of entry. Let us inform the public of this harmful product to stop further distribution of the product within the country due to its negative health effects,” he said.

Products forming part of the recall include the 100g, 200g and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder.